Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 812 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,211,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 158,331 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after buying an additional 94,833 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM opened at $23.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

