Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,747 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

