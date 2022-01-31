O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 816 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

