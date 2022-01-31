Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $29.02 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

