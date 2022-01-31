Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 24,050 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 228.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.