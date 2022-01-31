Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

