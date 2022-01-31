Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SBGI stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

