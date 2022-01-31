Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC opened at $45.41 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

