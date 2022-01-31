Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

