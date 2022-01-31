Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

LANC opened at $159.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.77. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

