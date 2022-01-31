Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.60 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $65.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

