Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $243.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.