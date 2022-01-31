Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $442.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

