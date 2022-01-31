Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 124,667 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,667 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

