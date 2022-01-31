Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,953 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

