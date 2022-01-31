Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NICE by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NICE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $244.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

