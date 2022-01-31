American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 218,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,310,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,950,000 after purchasing an additional 432,935 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE AIG opened at $56.96 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

