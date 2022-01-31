Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 561 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of JLL opened at $242.87 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.94 and its 200-day moving average is $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

