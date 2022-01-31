Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.