The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 10,767 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UGI were worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UGI by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.