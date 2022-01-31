The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.98 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,216,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $317.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

