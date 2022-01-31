The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 136,641 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,641 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stantec were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.69. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

