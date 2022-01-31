Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 7,518 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.94 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.