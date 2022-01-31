Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 134,194 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 86.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $154.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

