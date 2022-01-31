Aviva PLC Acquires 14,155 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

