Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,300 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

