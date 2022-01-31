iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.