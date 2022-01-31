First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

