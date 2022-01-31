EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $73,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $198.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

