Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,067 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $66,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

GPK stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

