Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61.47 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $61,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.97%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

