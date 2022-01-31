Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 207,748 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $58,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $299.53 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.