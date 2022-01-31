Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Neenah worth $56,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $45.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $766.56 million, a PE ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $183,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

