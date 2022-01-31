Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.95 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,069 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3,558.6% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.