iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,852.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,050,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $99.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.