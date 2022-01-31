The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 89.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $42,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 47.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.93, for a total value of $14,707,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $253.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

