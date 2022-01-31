Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 59.8% in January

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SNSR opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $40.46.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.