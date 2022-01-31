Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Increases By 67.9%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 210,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get SurgePays alerts:

In related news, Director David Allen May bought 53,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,882 shares of company stock valued at $111,787.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SurgePays stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SurgePays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.89 on Monday. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.