Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.