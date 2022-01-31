$0.40 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $1.20. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

