Assetmark Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $534.82 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

