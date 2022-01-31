Assetmark Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.