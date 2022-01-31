-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $202,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.06 on Monday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

