Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Rises By 122.2%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TANNL opened at $25.98 on Monday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

