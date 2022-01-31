The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $41.08 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.86 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

