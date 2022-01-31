Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $39,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPBI opened at $37.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

