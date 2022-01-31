Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,003,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 795.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 129,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $80.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

