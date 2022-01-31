Assetmark Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 85.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 44,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

