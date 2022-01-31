Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,077 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $48.61 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

