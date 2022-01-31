Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $670,000 Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

